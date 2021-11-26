Former State Duma deputy Sopchuk put on the international wanted list

https://ria.ru/20211126/sopchuk-1760842950.html

2021-11-26T11: 28

2021-11-26T11: 28

2021-11-26T11: 33

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Former State Duma deputy Sergei Sopchuk has been put on the international wanted list, charged in absentia with illegal entrepreneurship and money laundering, according to the website of the Investigative Committee of Russia. clause “b” part 4 of Art. 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (legalization (laundering) of money or other property acquired by other persons by criminal means), “the message says. It is noted that he illegally used his status as a representative of the government to patronize his business activities and legalized the funds acquired as a result of this crime. “Currently, a search has been carried out at the place of residence, the documents have been seized. Sopchuk is put on the international wanted list, an investigator of the Investigative Committee of Russia has filed a petition before the court to choose a measure of restraint for him. The investigation of the criminal case continues,” – added to the communication.Sergey Sopchuk was a State Duma deputy from Primorye from the United Russia faction. Since 2017, he headed the party’s coordinating council for Primorye, Sakhalin and Yakutia. At the beginning of this year, the Zamoskvoretsky court of Moscow turned Sopchuk’s assets into state revenue. According to Kommersant, the total value of the confiscated assets is 38 billion rubles. In the materials of the case, available to RIA Novosti, it is indicated that the assets were seized due to “the lack of evidence of their acquisition for legitimate income in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on combating corruption “.

