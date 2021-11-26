https://ria.ru/20211126/sopchuk-1760842950.html
Former State Duma deputy Sopchuk put on the international wanted list
Ex-State Duma deputy Sopchuk was put on the international wanted list – Russia news today
Former State Duma deputy Sopchuk put on the international wanted list
Former State Duma deputy Sergei Sopchuk was put on the international wanted list, he was charged in absentia with illegal entrepreneurship and money laundering … RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Former State Duma deputy Sergei Sopchuk has been put on the international wanted list, charged in absentia with illegal entrepreneurship and money laundering, according to the website of the Investigative Committee of Russia. clause "b" part 4 of Art. 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (legalization (laundering) of money or other property acquired by other persons by criminal means), "the message says. It is noted that he illegally used his status as a representative of the government to patronize his business activities and legalized the funds acquired as a result of this crime. "Currently, a search has been carried out at the place of residence, the documents have been seized. Sopchuk is put on the international wanted list, an investigator of the Investigative Committee of Russia has filed a petition before the court to choose a measure of restraint for him. The investigation of the criminal case continues," – added to the communication.Sergey Sopchuk was a State Duma deputy from Primorye from the United Russia faction. Since 2017, he headed the party's coordinating council for Primorye, Sakhalin and Yakutia. At the beginning of this year, the Zamoskvoretsky court of Moscow turned Sopchuk's assets into state revenue. According to Kommersant, the total value of the confiscated assets is 38 billion rubles. In the materials of the case, available to RIA Novosti, it is indicated that the assets were seized due to "the lack of evidence of their acquisition for legitimate income in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on combating corruption ".
Former State Duma deputy Sopchuk put on the international wanted list
“Charged with committing crimes under Art. 289 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal participation in entrepreneurial activity), clause” b “part 4 of Art. 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (legalization (laundering) of money or other property acquired by other persons by criminal means ) “, – the message says.
It is noted that he illegally used his status as a representative of the authorities to patronize his business activities and legalized the funds acquired as a result of this crime.
“At present, a search has been carried out at the place of residence, the documents have been seized. Sopchuk has been put on the international wanted list, an investigator of the Investigative Committee of Russia has filed a petition before the court to choose a measure of restraint for him. The investigation of the criminal case continues,” the message adds.
Sergei Sopchuk was a State Duma deputy from Primorye from the United Russia faction. Since 2017, he headed the party’s coordinating council for Primorye, Sakhalin and Yakutia.
The materials of the case, available to RIA Novosti, indicate that the assets were seized due to “the lack of evidence of their acquisition for legitimate income in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation on combating corruption.”
