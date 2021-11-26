from January 2024 it will be possible to apply for medical care without presenting an OMS policy – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

At a plenary meeting on Thursday, November 25, the State Duma adopted in the third and final reading a draft law specifying the form of the compulsory health insurance policy (MHI). The document explains the very concept of “OMS policy”: for example, it can be issued on paper, presented in the form of a bar code, and also recorded on another material medium. At the same time, one of the goals of the bill is to move to digitalization of the medical sector. The Speaker of the State Duma stressed that from January 1, 2024, when applying for medical care, a paper policy will not be required at all.

As reported by TASS, according to the adopted bill, the policy is “a unique sequence of characters in a machine-readable form, which is assigned to information about the insured person in the unified register of insured persons when maintaining personalized records of information about insured persons.”

The policy data will be stored in the unified register of insured persons – information will be entered into it by the territorial CHI funds based on information provided by organizations and public authorities, including civil registration authorities. As noted by the authors of the initiative, such norms will make it possible to issue a compulsory medical insurance policy upon birth or obtaining citizenship, as well as on the basis of an application by the insured person himself.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin pointed out that the adopted law as a whole provides “a transition to digital in the health care system and compulsory medical insurance” – in the future, this will save citizens from the need to have a paper medical policy.

“In accordance with the bill, starting from January 1, 2024, when applying for medical care, it will be possible to present any identity document. At the same time, the policy on paper or in the form of a plastic card will be provided at the request of a person who chooses what is convenient for him, ”Volodin said.

In addition, he stressed, newborns from July 1, 2022 will not need paper medical policies, since when contacting a doctor, the birth certificate will become the main document.

“It is important for people to see a doctor and receive guaranteed free medical care without unnecessary bureaucratic procedures. And everything related to settlements and document circulation with medical organizations, insurance companies is the concern of the state, citizens should be exempted from this, ”Volodin added.

The document also extends until 2024 the validity of the provisions on the provision of inter-budgetary transfers from the MHIF budget to the budgets of territorial funds to co-finance the costs of medical organizations – for the salaries of doctors and nurses. We are talking, among other things, about incentive payments to doctors for the detection of oncological diseases in the course of medical examination and preventive medical examinations.

Note that the bill was passed in the State Duma almost unanimously. Among the deputies from Primorye, only Viktor Pinsky abstained from voting, the rest of the parliamentarians from our region supported the initiative.