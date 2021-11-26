Gadget manufacturers will be obliged to receive an “explicit refusal” from applications – RBC

include in the list of programs for pre-installation applications for reading e-books;

preinstalled applications must be presented on the device screen in the same form (with equal or fewer actions to launch and use) as applications of the same class, the copyright holders of which are the device manufacturer, the developer of its operating system or their affiliates;

it should be possible to remove preinstalled programs.

Why changes were required

The law on the compulsory pre-installation of Russian programs on smartphones, tablets, computers and TVs with the Smart TV function sold in the country came into force in April 2021: Russian programs must be pre-installed on all devices sold in the country manufactured after this date. The types of applications, the criteria for choosing specific programs and how exactly the installation should take place were determined by Resolution No. 1867, which was adopted in November 2020: the list of specific applications is determined by the Ministry of Digital Science based on an annual rating, which will include applications with an audience of at least 500 thousand. users for the past year, excluding certain classes of programs. In each class, manufacturers must install an application from a single company, or two companies if the difference between the number of users is less than 5%. Exception: social networks, where it is necessary to install two Russian applications and audiovisual services (10).

Now most of the approved applications are VK services (until recently it was called Mail.ru Group) and Yandex, it also includes Kaspersky Lab’s antivirus, the Mir payment system, etc. Until now, three programs could be installed ways: full installation in the device memory; by placing the program icon on the screen, by clicking on which, the user can download the application; by placing a dialog box with which the user can load programs from each class when the device is first turned on.

At the end of August, Anton Gorelkin, a member of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, asked the head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs Maksut Shadayev to check the implementation of the law on pre-installation by Apple. As TASS wrote, according to the deputy, iPhone users encountered difficulties when using Russian applications: you can skip the selection screen, and when you try to install, an error dialog appears, after which you can return to the selection screen only from the settings menu. “By default, the Google search engine is installed on Apple smartphones, with no options for choosing Russian counterparts,” Gorelkin pointed out.

At the same time, at the end of September, the government approved Yandex as a search engine, which should be used by default on gadgets sold in Russia from January 1. In addition, some of the amendments included in the draft were previously published by the Ministry of Digital Science on the Regulation.gov.ru portal. So, in the spring, the ministry proposed introducing the ability to remove pre-installed applications in response to user complaints. At the same time, Izvestia, referring to the draft amendments to the government decree prepared by the Ministry of Tsifra, wrote that in addition to the application for reading books, it was planned to expand the list with three more services necessary for pre-installation: an online store, a service for listening to music and for holding conferences. However, the Association of Internet Commerce Companies opposed the pre-installation of marketplaces.

RBC sent a request to the Ministry of Digital and Apple.