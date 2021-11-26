German Greens agree on the distribution of posts in the new government | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

The German Greens have reached an agreement in the fight over the allocation of portfolios in the new government. The federal government of the Soyuz 90 / Greens party sees its co-chairman Robert Habeck as head of the new ministry for economic and climate protection and as vice-chancellor, Executive Secretary Michael Kellner said on the evening of Thursday, 25 November. Another Green leader, Annalena Baerbock, is to head the Foreign Office.

Former party co-chairman Cem Özdemir is to become the German minister of food and agriculture. All members of the federal government voted unanimously for his candidacy, Kellner said.

Anne Spiegel will become the Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, while Rhineland-Palatinate Climate Minister. Steffi Lemke, who served as Federal Executive Secretary of the Greens from 2002 to 2013, takes over the portfolio of the Minister for Environment, Nature Protection, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection.

And the vice-president of the Bundestag, Claudia Roth (Claudia Roth) becomes Minister of State for Culture and Media. At the same time, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, the co-chairman of the Green faction in the Bundestag, will not get a seat in the new federal government.

Mas congratulated Berbock as the future Foreign Minister of Germany

German Acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas congratulated the Greens co-chair on becoming the next German Foreign Minister.

“Congratulations, dear Annalena Berbock! For the first time in your face, the Foreign Ministry will be headed by a woman. 151 years after the post was created, it is high time for this! To represent Germany in the world is an honor and a challenge at the same time,” Mas wrote on Twitter.

A day earlier, a coalition agreement was presented in Berlin between the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). The future government of the Federal Republic of Germany is called a “traffic light” by the colors of the three political forces that form it.

