German Greens agree on the distribution of posts in the new government | News from Germany about Germany | Dw

The German Greens have reached an agreement in the fight over the allocation of portfolios in the new government. The federal government of the Soyuz 90 / Greens party sees its co-chairman Robert Habeck as head of the new ministry for economic and climate protection and as vice-chancellor, Executive Secretary Michael Kellner said on the evening of Thursday, 25 November. Another Green leader, Annalena Baerbock, is to head the Foreign Office.
Former party co-chairman Cem Özdemir is to become the German minister of food and agriculture. All members of the federal government voted unanimously for his candidacy, Kellner said.
Anne Spiegel will become the Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, while Rhineland-Palatinate Climate Minister. Steffi Lemke, who served as Federal Executive Secretary of the Greens from 2002 to 2013, takes over the portfolio of the Minister for Environment, Nature Protection, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection.
And the vice-president of the Bundestag, Claudia Roth (Claudia Roth) becomes Minister of State for Culture and Media. At the same time, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, the co-chairman of the Green faction in the Bundestag, will not get a seat in the new federal government.
Mas congratulated Berbock as the future Foreign Minister of Germany
German Acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas congratulated the Greens co-chair on becoming the next German Foreign Minister.
“Congratulations, dear Annalena Berbock! For the first time in your face, the Foreign Ministry will be headed by a woman. 151 years after the post was created, it is high time for this! To represent Germany in the world is an honor and a challenge at the same time,” Mas wrote on Twitter.
A day earlier, a coalition agreement was presented in Berlin between the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Greens and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). The future government of the Federal Republic of Germany is called a “traffic light” by the colors of the three political forces that form it.
Euro or whip?
In 2011, at the height of the European debt crisis, the Spanish satirical magazine El Jueves portrayed the German Chancellor as a domina. “Brand or whip?” she asks Mariano Rajoy, who at that time served as head of the Spanish government. “How it goes,” he whimpers back. In a cartoon, the magazine wanted to say that the conditions for Spain to receive financial assistance were too strict.
Comparison with Hitler
Greece also found itself at the epicenter of the European debt crisis. The country could not survive without financial assistance. Angela Merkel promised assistance, but in return demanded austerity measures. The Greek press, such as the daily newspaper Demokratie of February 9, 2012, draws parallels with the German occupation of Greece during World War II.
Merkel in a concentration camp
Allusions to the “Third Reich” appear in Polish newspapers as well. In 2013, the right-wing weekly Uwazam Rze portrayed Merkel as a concentration camp prisoner. The occasion was a German television film about the events of World War II. In Poland, it was perceived as a violation of historical truth how the film showed the Polish Home Army and how the Germans were presented.
Pokerface in Beijing
An impenetrable face and a piercing gaze – this is how Angela Merkel portrayed this Chinese magazine in December 2011, which speaks of a certain respect for the German Chancellor. The issue came out on the eve of Merkel’s visit to China, where she discussed China’s role in stabilizing the eurozone with Premier Wen Jiabao.
Terminator Merkel
The image of an all-powerful politician is firmly stuck to Merkel. In June 2012, the British political magazine New Statesman portrayed the German Chancellor as the Terminator from the action movie of the same name with Arnold Schwarzenegger. According to the magazine, Merkel is the most dangerous German leader since Adolf Hitler – and more dangerous than rulers like Kim Jong-un.
Kind Angela
In 2015, Merkel’s image changed dramatically. After Hungary refused to accept Syrian refugees and the threat of a humanitarian catastrophe arose, Merkel made a fateful decision: she opened the borders of Germany for refugees. Her phrase “We can handle it!” went down in history and brought Merkel great popularity, especially abroad.
It’s a pity that not a Frenchwoman
The harsh image of Angela Merkel during the crisis of the European crisis is a thing of the past. Now the international press is highlighting her humanity. In 2015, the French magazine Le Point came out with the headline: “The incredible Madame Merkel. If only she were French …” and states her metamorphosis from “strict” to “generous” Madame.
Chancellor of the Free World
In 2015, Time Magazine named Angela Merkel “Person of the Year” and named her “Chancellor of the Free World.” She uses her mercy as a weapon, the publication says. Northern Irish artist Colin Davidson, whose portrait of Merkel adorns the cover, tried to capture “the Chancellor’s dignity, mercy and humanity.”
Deja vu from Poland
Compassion and humanity still refuse to see Polish media in Angela Merkel. The weekly magazine Wpros came out in January 2016 under the headline “They want to control Poland again.” The photomontage with the German Chancellor, surrounded by important EU representatives, such as the then European Commission President Juncker, resembles a historical photograph of Hitler and his retinue.
A critical look from the inside
In Germany, Angela Merkel’s image has been significantly tarnished as a result of her stance on refugees. In the 2017 elections, her CDU party lost many votes in favor of the right-wing conservative AfD. The Germans began to discuss a Jamaica coalition that Christian parties with liberals and greens could form. This is how the pages of German newspapers and magazines looked at that time.
End of an era
In the 2021 elections, Angela Merkel decided not to participate. She voluntarily leaves the political arena after 16 years at the head of the German government. In the press and in books you can often read about the end of the “era” now, as, for example, in the biography written by Ursula Weidenfeld.
Author: Bettina Bauman, Ella Volodina