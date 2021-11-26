German Greens Co-Chairman: Nord Stream 2 has never been a commercial project – Gazeta.Ru

Co-chairman of the Union 90 / Greens party, Robert Habek, who was nominated for the post of German economy minister, criticized the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

In his opinion, Nord Stream 2 has never been a private economic project.

“This is a strategic project that puts pressure on Ukraine and increases the dependence of German politics,” the politician told the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung…

Earlier, Oliver Krischer, Deputy Chairman of the Soyuz-90 / Greens faction in the Bundestag claimedthat Germany does not need Nord Stream 2, so the decision to suspend certification should prevent the pipeline from starting this winter.

Nord Stream 2 is a two-line gas pipeline. The length of each of them is 1.2 thousand km. They run from the port of Ust-Luga (Leningrad Region) to the German Greifswald. The total capacity of the gas pipeline will be 55 billion cubic meters. meters of gas per year.

The United States actively opposes this project, promoting its liquefied natural gas in the European Union. In addition, the project has other adversary countries, including Ukraine.