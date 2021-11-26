Giant Meteorite and Meryl Streep as President: Trailer for the Comedy “Don’t Look Up”

Netflix has released the official trailer for the comedy “Don’t Look Up” by Adam McKay. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Judging by the video, two astronomers will try to warn humanity about the impending catastrophe of a planetary scale. But people do not believe them to the last, and the special services are trying to come up with a plan to extract $ 30 trillion from the approaching deadly meteorite.

“A film based on real events that have not yet happened,” reads the description of the trailer.