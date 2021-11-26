Golikova named regions with collective immunity to COVID above 70% – RBC

In Moscow, where more than 6.2 million people were vaccinated with the first component of the drug, both more than 5.6 million, the level of herd immunity was 71% (a week earlier – 67.1%). In the Moscow region – 71.1%, in Sevastopol – 75.4%, in Chukotka – 74.6%, in Tyva – 72.7%, in Karelia – 70.9%.

At the same time, Golikova added, in 13 regions the situation with the coronavirus has worsened over the week. We are talking about the Volgograd Region, Kabardino-Balkaria, Krasnodar Territory, Orenburg Region, Primorsky Territory, Bashkiria, Dagestan, Ingushetia, North Ossetia, Sakhalin Region, Stavropol Territory, Chechnya and Chuvashia, the operational headquarters specified.

Golikova explained that for 12 of the listed subjects this is due to testing indicators. “Let me remind you that recently, on behalf of the President, we raised the bar several times, and today the coverage should be at least 300 per 100 thousand of the population. Previously, there were 200 per 100 thousand inhabitants, ”she said.

At the same time, the Deputy Prime Minister said, “if we judge only by the incidence rate, then in general over the week it decreased by 6.1% and amounted to 175.6 cases per 100 thousand of the population”.

Director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg admitted that Russia could reach the required level of herd immunity to COVID-19 within three months if vaccination coverage increases four to five times.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov previously noted that herd immunity should be maintained at the highest possible level through revaccination. If the required level is not reached, this could lead to an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 and the introduction of new restrictions, he warned.