Gomez, Rowling and Other Stars Surviving Deep Depression – Stars

Depression is a mental disorder that affects about 10% of the world’s population. Celebrities are more stressed, overworked and sleep deprived than anyone else. All this can become prerequisites for the development of depression. WomanHit.ru remembered the stars who themselves confessed to their illness.

Billie Eilish even in her songs she raised the issue of depression. In an interview, the singer said that she used to constantly suffer from this ailment and even physically injure herself. The artist recalls: “I was just in a hole. I went through all the stages of selfharma. But, worst of all, I was sure that I deserved this pain. ” Billy still visits a therapist, every time he helps her to cope with the wave of new anxieties that appear before the tour.

Selena Gomezreceived treatment in a specialized institution in New York, which monitors people with various mental disorders. The girl is constantly struggling with depression. The disease goes away, then comes back again. With the onset of the pandemic, Selena began to aggravate. Most doctors associate the star’s ailment with lupus, which Gomez has been suffering from for more than 5 years. The actress herself confirmed this: “I found that anxiety attacks, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which leads to new troubles.”

Have Ariana Grande depression began after the terrorist attack, which occurred at her concert in Manchester. She now suffers from panic attacks and often cancels fan meetings. The star has been going to therapy for several years, and her colleagues support her in every possible way: for example, her idol Jim Carrey wrote warm words to the singer on Twitter.

Joanne Rowling more than once thought about suicide after a divorce from her husband. The only thing she wanted was to get out of poverty and feed her daughter. The writer had to go to a psychotherapist to get out of prolonged depression. Over time, the woman felt better, she began to move forward and decided to start writing her first book about Harry Potter. A few years later, Rowling became a billionaire.

Hugh Laurie, the star of House Dr., began battling depression as a teenager. But the actor only in 1989 decided to see a specialist, right after the wedding. The artist himself believes: “This is an extreme degree of selfishness – not to go to the doctor when you suffer from depression. After all, your loved ones also suffer from the fact that you feel bad.