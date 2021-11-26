Grayscale predicts $ 1 trillion in annual revenue for the Web 3.0 metaverse sector

The annual revenue of the Web 3.0 metaverse sector could reach $ 1 trillion in the near future. The sphere will challenge Web 2.0 companies with a total capitalization of $ 15 trillion. This is the conclusion made by Grayscale Investments specialists in the report.

Researchers David Greider and Matt Maximo emphasized that metaverse platforms integrated with cryptocurrencies, services DeFi, NFT, decentralized governance and cloud storage have created “new online opportunities” that attract users.

According to analysts, the number of active wallets in the metaverse has grown tenfold since 2020, approaching 50,000 in June 2021.

Data: Grayscale.

“Compared to other segments of Web 3.0 and Web 2.0, users of the virtual worlds of the metaverse are still in the early stages of adoption. But if current growth rates continue on their current trajectory, this emerging segment could become mainstream in the coming years, ”the study authors wrote.

They drew attention to the interest of venture capitalists in the sector. In the third quarter of 2021, blockchain gaming companies raised $ 1 billion in 14 deals. This accounted for 12% of the total crypto industry and was the best result for segments in the Web 3.0 and NFT categories.

Analysts have pointed to a number of factors that may be driving the growth of the industry. These include increases in average leisure time and spending on digital hobbies, as well as a shift of users towards the gaming model. Play-to-Earn…

In their view, the sphere is now at a “tipping point” as the potential of the metaverse has caught the attention of a company like Meta (formerly Facebook). It could serve as a catalyst for other tech giants in the $ 14.8 trillion sector.

Data: Grayscale.

“The Metaverse is a digital space that goes beyond the Internet we know today. This vision of the future state of the web can transform our social interactions, business relationships and the Internet economy in general, ”the analysts concluded.

Read about the metauniverses of the future, the barriers to their creation and the risks associated with them in an exclusive interview with ForkLog by the founder of Distributed Lab Pavel Kravchenko:

