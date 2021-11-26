Gunzburg allowed Sputnik V to adapt to a new strain of coronavirus – RBK

Scientists of the Center. The Gamaleys will test the effectiveness of the drug against the new SARS-CoV-2 variant and, if necessary, replace the strain in the vaccine. Such a system has already been tested on the example of influenza vaccine.

Specialists of the Center. Gamaleas, if necessary, can adapt the Sputnik V vaccine for the new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which was found in southern Africa. This was announced to RBC by the head of the center, Alexander Gintsburg.

“When we get the South African strain, we will see how the serum with the antibodies obtained from the Sputnik V vaccination will neutralize it. For this experiment, we take the strain and serum, make a dilution and see where the virus multiplies and where it does not, thus we determine the neutralizing dilution. We compare it with the original Wuhan strain and see how the indicators change, ”Gunzburg said. According to the specialist, if the indicators change tenfold towards a decrease in serum activity, a replacement of the strain in the vaccine will be required.

“The technology can be adapted rather quickly, but whether it is necessary to do it, we will answer after the experimental work,” the head of the center noted. According to Gintsburg, this is not a very time-consuming process, but regulatory changes will be needed, specialists will have to prove to the experts of the Ministry of Health “that the replacement will not harm and will be beneficial.”

Gunzburg pointed out that in this case it will be necessary to conduct research, which will last several months. He noted that specialists have worked out a system with a replacement of the strain and carrying out shortened studies using the example of the influenza vaccine.