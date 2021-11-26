https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760920073.html

Gunzburg explains why Sputnik V is effective against a new strain

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Alexander Gintsburg, director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya, is confident that Sputnik V will be effective against a new strain of coronavirus. “In theory, it is difficult to say how effective a vaccine will be against this variant, but Sputnik V provides the broadest spectrum of neutralizing antibodies compared to other vaccines, so it is more likely to be effective against a new strain than other vaccines,” – he told RIA Novosti. There is still no reason to talk about the need to modernize the drug because of the new strain, added the head of the Gamaleya Center. According to Gunzburg, the effectiveness of the drug can only be tested experimentally, but this requires the strain itself, and the Gamaleya Center has not yet received it. Earlier, the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev said that Sputnik V could be very quickly adapted to the new strain If the need arises. Recently, scientists from the UK reported that a SARS-CoV-2 virus strain has appeared in Botswana, dubbed B .1.1.529. It is believed to be more dangerous than other variants of COVID-19: 32 mutations have been identified in it, many of which indicate high transmissibility and resistance to vaccines. In addition, the strain has more changes in the spike protein. The World Health Organization has called an emergency meeting on this issue, and vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, severe cases are few, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.

