The simultaneous use of vaccines against coronavirus and influenza enhances their effect, said Alexander Gintsburg

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

To enhance the effect of the coronavirus vaccine, you must do it along with the flu shot. This was stated by the director of the Center. Gamalei Alexander Gunzburg.

“The simultaneous use of influenza and coronavirus vaccines increases the effectiveness of drugs. They mutually reinforce each other in terms of the amount of protective antibodies, ”Gunzburg said in a conversation with TASS.

Earlier, infectious disease doctor Ivan Konovalov said that influenza vaccination would not affect the number of antibodies in patients with coronavirus. According to the Deputy Director of the Center. Gamaleya Denis Logunov, the simultaneous use of influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations can lead to mutual blocking of antibodies and a decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines, writes RT. The World Health Organization believes that unvaccinated citizens are the main distributor of COVID-19, according to the Nation News agency.