Gunzburg said there are no cases of counterfeiting of Russian vaccines

2021-11-26

2021-11-26T05: 51

2021-11-26T09: 48

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. There have been no complaints about the forgery of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told RIA Novosti. Gam-COVID-Vak (Sputnik V) is the world’s first registered drug for prevention of COVID-19. It was developed at the Gamaleya Center on the basis of an adenoviral vector with an embedded fragment of the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. This is a two-part vaccine for primary immunization. For revaccination there is a light version of “Sputnik Light”, for teenagers – “Sputnik M”. Clinical trials of the nasal form are also underway. In addition to Sputnik, the country presents the drugs EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N from the Vector Center of Rospotrebnadzor and KoviVak from the Chumakov Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences. In June, the head of Roszdravnadzor Alla Samoilova in an interview RIA Novosti reported that all vaccines in Russia undergo multilevel quality and safety checks, they are monitored and controlled at all stages on the way to the patient. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against infection. According to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the overwhelming majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated.

