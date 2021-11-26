High-profile interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was booed by the audience during the NTAs award

The infamous Sussex interview with host Oprah Winfrey was booed during the NTAs Television Awards on September 9, 2021. The incident took place during the broadcast of the most important moments on television over the past year.

“When we lived in isolation, television united us. It kept us informed. It entertained us. It provided us with the information we needed. During important events, millions of us gathered in front of our televisions to share these moments together, ”said Sir Trevor MacDonald.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey interview, 08 March 2021 on CBS

During the screening, fragments of various talk shows, programs, interviews, programs appeared on the screen. When a snippet flashed where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were talking to Oprah Winfrey, the audience immediately expressed their dissatisfaction.

Someone literally started booing them, while others supported them, so there was a resounding rumble in the studio for a long time. Most likely, this is due to the fact that members of the royal family try to avoid loud statements, and the spouses behaved very defiantly. It is for this reason that the interview with Oprah Winfrey was deemed extraordinary, along with the sensational statements the two made.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey interview, 08 March 2021 on CBS

Recall that the Duchess accused the members of Buckingham Palace of racist statements towards her son, as well as indifference to Megan’s thoughts of suicide. She admitted that she had lost her freedom during such a life and the kingdom did not present them in the best possible light. In turn, Harry was upset that his father, Prince Charles, deprived him of any financial support. And he was very sad to hear about such indifferent behavior to the problems of his beloved wife.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey during an interview on CBS, 08 March 2021

These and other revelations drew sharp criticism from the royal family, while the Sussexes garnered support from celebrities and dignitaries around the world. However, there were those who criticized the couple for taking “litter out of public”, Michelle and Barack Obama, for example, who defiantly did not invite the Dukes of Sussex to Obama’s anniversary this year.

In addition, many questioned the veracity of the words of Meghan and Harry, as the British royal family has always stood for diversity and freedom of speech. If Meghan Markle’s words were true, then she would not have been allowed to enter Buckingham Palace, let alone live there and give birth to the heir to the British throne.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex show off their new son Archie, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Doria Ragland at Windsor Castle on May 8, 2019 in Windsor, England

