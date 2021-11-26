How an explosion at a mine in Kuzbass will affect SDS-coal and the entire industry

Major accidents at coal mines in Russia

– In February 2016, there was a release and two explosions of methane, as well as a rock collapse in the Severnaya mine (Vorkutaugol). 36 people were killed. The investigation of the case was completed in 2019, the trial is ongoing.

– The largest accident in Russian coal mining in recent years happened in March 2007, when 110 people died from methane-air mixture and coal dust explosions at the Ulyanovskaya mine (Yuzhkuzbassugol) in the Kemerovo Region. The leaders of the mine and the employees responsible for the incident were sentenced by the court to various terms of imprisonment.

– In May 2010, there was an explosion in the Raspadskaya mine, killing 91 people. The terms of imprisonment were received by the director of the mine and the deputy chief engineer. In April 2020, the case was closed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

– In May 2007, due to an explosion at another mine of Yuzhkuzbassugol, Yubileinaya, 39 miners were killed. After these accidents, there was a change of ownership in Yuzhkuzbassugol. The main owners of the company sold their shares to Evraz.

– In June 2007, 11 people became victims of an explosion at the Komsomolskaya mine in Vorkutaugol in Vorkuta.

– In February 2005, an explosion of a methane-air mixture occurred at the Esaulskaya mine of Yuzhkuzbassugol in the Kemerovo Region, killing 25 miners and rescuers.

– In April 2004, a methane explosion at the Taizhina mine of Yuzhkuzbassugol in the city of Osinniki killed 47 people.