How did the rally against “kuarization” in the center of Kazan end?

A spontaneous event gathered about a hundred people, police buses were allowed into police buses without QR codes

“Down with QR codes!” – chanted on Wednesday evening those gathered in the center of Kazan. An unauthorized and even spontaneous rally in the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan brought together opponents of “quarization”. Those who came, mostly pensioners, were indignant at the violation of their rights. The police did not intervene for a long time, but after several warnings, they nevertheless came into play. Details of the short-term action are in the report “BUSINESS Online”.

“What should I do now? I can’t go anywhere! “

Unidentified persons began campaigning for yesterday’s rally on November 22–23, sending each other the following message via messengers: “Attention! In Kazan on November 25 at 17:00 a RALLY against quarkodes will take place. The meeting place is at the main entrance of the city hall. Distribute! ” (authors’ spelling and punctuation preserved – approx. ed.). As a result, an unauthorized event near the Spasskaya Tower of the Kazan Kremlin gathered about 100 people. At the same time, it was impossible to understand who the protester was at first glance, since there were many bloggers and journalists in the crowd. Most of the participants were retirees and people of pre-retirement age who, for various reasons, did not get vaccinated. “The constitution and federal law are above all regulations!” – one of those who came was indignant.

The crowd was immediately surrounded by policemen, who at first, through a megaphone, asked everyone to disperse, giving them five minutes. However, no one wanted to scatter, on the contrary, they entered into a skirmish with the law enforcement officers. It is interesting that many of the activists did not want to give their names to the correspondents. “My name is a living person!” – said the pensioner, flatly refusing to introduce herself. But she “rebelled” on a par with the others.

Another woman, also afraid to introduce herself, told the policeman that she had received two vaccinations, but the code never came to her. “And what should I do now?! I can’t go anywhere! ” She exclaimed. The law enforcement officer answered her that he was not a doctor and could not answer this question.

And at about 17:30, the rioters switched to a more active mode. “We pay you taxes! You have sworn allegiance to the people! ” – shouted from a small crowd at the police, indignant that the rally, apparently, will soon be “covered”. Chants like “Down with QR codes!” Went into battle. And after that, even those who came began to drag on the song “Sacred War”.

How were the detentions

After 10 minutes on the square in front of the monument to Musa Jalil, the forerunners of the end of the rally appeared – paddy wagons. There were three of them in total. The townspeople have not seen these grooves for mass detentions since the rallies in support of Alexey Navalny… Someone began to leave, some remained in place. The security forces ran out of the bus at lightning speed and began to detain everyone in a row, but with one caveat – the pensioners, who were in the majority, tried not to touch them. Policemen approached them and politely asked them to leave the square.

It took the police a matter of minutes to get two full paddy wagons. One of the buses, just in case, was left on the spot to detain those who suddenly decided to return. The siloviki had to drag two young men into the bus by force. There were no screams, only numerous cameras accompanied what was happening.

Within 5-6 minutes the square was empty. All the detainees were taken to the Yapeeva police station to draw up an administrative protocol for participating in an unauthorized rally. For this, a fine in the amount of 10 thousand to 20 thousand rubles is threatened.

The rally resulted in a couple of dozen detainees. Nobody got through to the mayor’s office and the executive committee, since the doors were closed. And the addressee was chosen a little strange – everything in a republic with a covid, as you know, is decided by the headquarters under the government. But, apparently, the public gesture itself was important to the participants … Many who came, by the way, did not know about the changes in QR-rules, which make life easier for those who do not have a code. Thus, according to the resolution of the RT Cabinet of Ministers published yesterday, from now on, the right to enter urban and suburban transport will be given to three categories of the population: persons with medical contraindications for vaccination against covid; persons vaccinated with the first component of a two-component vaccine or a one-component vaccine, the QR code in this case is valid for 24 days from the date of vaccination; vaccinated military personnel.