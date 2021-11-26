How does Brad Pitt react to his kids appearing on the carpet with Angelina Jolie?

The actor doesn’t like that his daughter is “growing too fast.”





Legion-Media

Brad Pitt











Angelina Jolie began to appear more and more in public with her children. The actress came to the recent premiere of the documentary “Paper and Glue” with her daughter Shiloh and 17-year-old adopted son Pax.

Brad Pitt is concerned about the fate of 15-year-old Shiloh. On the one hand, the star father is “happy” that his girl periodically “gets out of her shell”, appearing with her mother on the red carpet, on the other, Pitt is very anxious to watch his daughter grow up.

“Brad doesn’t want her to grow up that fast, but he is proud to see her on the red carpet. Shiloh becomes confident. Of course, he is concerned about the influence of Hollywood on all his children, but he trusts Angelina in this matter, ”a source from the actor’s circle told In Touch.

Brad Pitt admits that he used to be wary of the fact that Jolie took children with him to events and thought that she was doing it for the sake of self-promotion. But over time, the actor realized that his ex-wife could not harm her children, she loves them and does everything to protect them from danger.

Despite the ongoing litigation, Pitt has a tremendous respect for Jolie, especially when it comes to parenting.

“As the daughter of Jon Voight, Angelina knows best what it’s like to be the child of a celebrity. She only cares about protecting her children, Brad knows that his children are in safe hands, “- shared a source with In Touch.