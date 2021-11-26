How Hollywood stars oppose glamor in popular culture :: Impressions :: RBC Style

Actresses Frances McDormand, Elisabeth Moss and Kate Winslet are praised for the daring to go public without makeup. Yana Lukina, author of the Superficial Space Cadet Telegram channel, explains why their choice to look “normal” should not be considered a manifestation of heroism.

In the deadly HBO series Meir of Easttown, Kate Winslet plays a detective sergeant from a small Pennsylvania town, over which clouds of personal failures and personal tragedies are gathering – maybe even too big for one person. What is really there, the whole series is one continuous drama, over which they have already managed to be ironic in SNL. A minimum of makeup, hair tied in a messy ponytail or bun, poorly fitting clothes – as they joke on the net, among all the plot twists, the unwillingness of a Hollywood superstar to look like a Hollywood superstar stands apart.

Shot from the TV series “Meir from Easttown”

It turns out, by the way, with varying success: according to all the same netizens, Kate gives out the shape of her eyebrows – too neat for the one who, as the artist herself explains, looks in the mirror only while brushing her teeth – then the skin of the Lancôme ambassador, unlikely if this brushing your teeth is the only beauty ritual.

In an interview given on the occasion of the release of the series, Winslet, meanwhile, emphasizes that she had to fight to look “like shit”. HBO bosses – who apparently have their own ideas about Pennsylvania women detectives with a lot of problems – seriously asked the team if the heroine needed to be so “ugly”. Kate did not back down – which, apparently, is very proud of. And he practically manifests: “I am worried about the younger generation. These are unattainable ideals! I no longer want to play roles that take root in the idea of ​​something unattainable. It’s finished”.

Winslet is not the only actress on the watch for “de-glamorization.” Elisabeth Moss is delighted to say that while working on The Handmaid’s Tale, it takes no more than 45 minutes to create makeup and hair. June’s image is helped by dark circles under the eyes – so to speak, the property of the model. When the actress did get enough sleep before the working day, her make-up artist was extremely unhappy: dark circles had to be created artificially.

Frances McDormand says: “I feel like I need to publicly represent what I have chosen to represent in private, namely a woman who is much stronger now than in my youth.” The titled actress is not chasing either youth or artificial beauty, and even on the red carpet often goes without makeup. And he chooses roles to match. Whether it’s Mildred from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri or Fern from Nomad Land, Francis remains Francis. Doesn’t consider it necessary to hide wrinkles or style hair in a special way.

Shot from the film “The Land of the Nomads”

Yes, Hollywood standards are a trap, it is not so easy to break out of them. But Winslet and McDormand are big enough in the industry to assert their right to look “ugly” on screen (by the standards of some producers; in fact, usually). Probably, over time, fewer and fewer actresses will want to “feed” Hollywood standards and the accompanying sexism and ageism.

The number of projects that no longer require the heroines to look perfect is growing. Perhaps the screen influence will even be so great that it will affect both social networks and those who are now, for one reason or another, not ready to show themselves as they are. And this, of course, will be the merit of Winslet, and McDormand, and Moss.

Another thing is that rationing should not be confused with glorification. The irony is that in fact, Kate Winslet does not even come close to looking “like shit.” This is not even a reincarnation in the spirit of “Monster” or “Watch”, the actual departure from your own face is just Kate Winslet without makeup or, if you prefer, a Hollywood filter. And she is one hundred percent recognizable – maybe even more than some bloggers who are fond of feistyun in real life.

In October 2020, a photo of Billie Eilish walking down the street in a T-shirt with thin straps blew up the Internet. While some commentators were indignant at the young performer’s lack of a flat stomach, others rushed to another extreme and began to sing of the singer’s “courage”. Yes, bravery. Because, as BuzzFeed reporter Skaachi Cole noted, “In pursuit of body positivity, we have reached the point of absurdity where mere existence in a body larger than zero is considered bold.” And this, like nothing else, emphasizes how far we really are from any body – except, obviously, a model one – to be considered normal.

We arrive at approximately the same point of absurdity when we give the outlines of feat to the decision of talented actresses to act without makeup. And this does not apply to Winslet, Moss and McDormand: if we seriously argue that it takes a lot of courage to show our own face, it is not only about Hollywood and its “unhealthy” standards, but also about the audience. And who hinders progress more is an open question.