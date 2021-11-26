IKEA offers tiny apartment in Tokyo for less than $ 1 a month

The company used vertical space efficiently

Swedish retailer IKEA becomes a homeowner in Japan with a tiny apartment it will rent out in Tokyo, CNN Business reported.

The 10-square-meter apartment is located in the Shinjuku area and will cost just 99 yen ($ 0.86) per month, according to information released by IKEA this week.

There is only one unit available and it is fully furnished with IKEA furniture and accessories. Until December 3, the company accepts applications from potential tenants who must be over 20 years old.

The apartment will then be rented out until January 15, 2023, IKEA reports. The tenant will have to pay for utilities on their own.

Ten square meters is not much, but IKEA says they worked hard to make the most of the available floor space.

“One solution is to use vertical space efficiently,” the company said on its website. “The three-dimensional image of a room in a confined space opens up new possibilities.”

Tokyo is one of the most populous cities in the world, with a trend towards micro apartments. Just over 14 million people live here, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Add BFM.ru to your news sources?