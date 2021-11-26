https://ria.ru/20211126/poteri-1760811036.html

IMF will not save Ukraine from poverty: Russia is again to blame

The IMF has calculated the billion-dollar losses of Ukraine due to Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

IMF will not save Ukraine from poverty: Russia is again to blame

Ukraine will lose over a billion dollars a year after the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline until the expiration of the transit agreement with Russia in 2024

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine will lose more than a billion dollars a year after the opening of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline until the expiration of a transit agreement with Russia in 2024, according to a study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). about $ 2.5 billion a year in exchange for pumping Russian gas. Experts predict that the country’s transit revenues will fall by about 40 percent this year. The IMF believes that the completion of the gas pipeline could make Ukraine’s energy security “even more vulnerable.” that the launch of Nord Stream 2 will deprive Kiev of about two billion dollars a year. Nord Stream 2 stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year. Construction was completed in September, and the process of certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an operator is underway. At the end of 2019, Russia and Ukraine signed a package of agreements on the continuation of gas transit through the republic, including a five-year transit contract, according to which Gazprom guarantees pumping of 65 billion cubic meters of gas in the first year and 40 billion in the next four. These agreements ensured the continuation of transit after the expiration of the previous contract. The head of Gazprom, Alexey Miller, said that the company was ready to continue gas transit through Ukraine after 2024, based on the economic feasibility and technical condition of the Ukrainian gas transportation system. At the same time, he pointed out that the volumes of transit will have to correspond to the volumes of purchases of Russian gas by companies from the EU countries under new contracts.

2021

