IMF will continue lending to Ukraine, despite a $ 3 billion debt to Russia – Gazeta.Ru

Despite the fact that Ukraine has not yet repaid its debt on Eurobonds worth $ 3 billion, which were acquired by the National Wealth Fund (NWF) of Russia, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) still approved the extension of Ukraine’s lending program until June 2022. About it reported in the IMF report.

If a few years ago the extension of the program would have been impossible due to the outstanding debt to Russia, now the IMF has explained that Ukraine is fulfilling the condition of good faith negotiations and is making every effort to resolve the debt issues.

As noted by the IMF, Russia did not give its consent to the financing of Ukraine by the fund. In 2016, Russia already voted against the provision of IMF loans to Kiev. As Finance Minister Anton Siluanov explained, Moscow does not agree that Ukraine fulfills the condition of fair negotiations. At the same time, the voting power of Russia in the IMF is 2.6%.

The IMF believes that Ukraine continues its good faith efforts to resolve its debt to Russia. By good faith we mean the fact that the country did not remove from the agenda the proposal to Russia to exchange old Eurobonds for new ones with the extension of the maturity by four years and the write-off of the par value by 20%. However, Russia refused such conditions.

Formerly the head of the National Bank of Ukraine Kirill Shevchenko statedthat the IMF transferred the second tranche to the accounts of the Ukrainian government in the amount of $ 700 million.