In a mine in Kuzbass, not a miner was found, but a rescuer

In a mine in Kuzbass, not a miner was found, but a rescuer – Russia news today

In a mine in Kuzbass, not a miner was found, but a rescuer

The survivor found in the Listvyazhnaya mine turned out to be not a miner, but a rescuer, Alexander Zakovryashin, said the acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The survivor found in the Listvyazhnaya mine turned out to be not a miner, but a rescuer Alexander Zakovryashin, said the acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan. “The rescuer Zakovryashin was found,” he said. As noted by the governor of the Kemerovo region, Sergei Tsivilev, he is in a state of moderate severity. Zakovryashin is 51 years old, he has been working in the Ministry of Emergencies since 2011. On the morning of November 25, there was smoke at the Listvyazhnaya mine in Belovo, Kemerovo region, there were 285 people underground. Most of them were removed, the mine rescuers went after the rest, but after a while they were recalled due to the threat of an explosion. Earlier it was reported about 52 dead – 46 miners and six employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, another 49 people are in hospitals – 38 workers and 11 mine rescuers. preliminarily, there was an explosion of methane. The region declared a three-day mourning. The SK opened a criminal case on violation of industrial safety requirements at hazardous industries, resulting in the death of people by negligence (part 3 of Article 217 of the Criminal Code), the director of the mine, his deputy and the head of the section were detained on it. , they face up to seven years in prison. In addition, a case of negligence is being investigated, resulting in the death of two or more persons by negligence (part 3 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code). Detained two inspectors of the Belovsky territorial department of the Siberian Department of Rostekhnadzor, who checked the mine a week ago. They also face up to seven years in prison. According to the widow of one of the dead miners, ten days before the tragedy, the miners themselves put out the fire at the enterprise. Listvyazhnaya belongs to the SDS-Ugol holding, one of the top 3 coal producers in the country, and is developing the reserves of the Egozovo-Krasnoyarsk deposit. The company will provide assistance to the families of the victims. The hotline is 8 800 775-17-17.

2021

