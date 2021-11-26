In Europe, the first case of infection with a new strain of coronavirus was recorded

Belgium recorded the first infection with a new strain of coronavirus B.1.1.529, which was first identified in South Africa. This is the first confirmed case of this strain in Europe, RTBF reports.

A resident of Belgium was diagnosed with the infection 11 days after she returned from a trip to Egypt with a stopover in Turkey. Previously, the woman was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and was not infected with the virus.

The woman had flu symptoms at the time of diagnosis. She said that lately she has not been in contact with anyone other than family members. They have not yet been infected.

The B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain was first reported in South Africa. Also, cases of infection were detected in Botswana and Hong Kong. Scientists believe that the new variant of the virus may be more dangerous than the delta strain due to the large number of mutations, which could subsequently jeopardize the effectiveness of the developed vaccines.

The World Health Organization has decided to hold an emergency meeting due to the new strain. If WHO decides that it poses a danger, it will be named in the form of a letter of the Greek alphabet.

In addition, the UK, Germany, Israel and Singapore have suspended flights from South Africa due to the discovery of a new strain of COVID-19. The European Commission will invite EU member states to temporarily suspend travel to South Africa.