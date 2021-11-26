In Japan, coronavirus self-destructed – Capital C

Photo: Social networks

Coronavirus disappeared in Japan, RIA Novosti reports. The fifth and most intense wave of the pandemic, caused by the highly infectious delta variant, has suddenly stopped. According to the researchers there, the virus self-destructed as a result of a mutation.

Three months ago, at the peak of the spread of the delta strain in Japan, about 26 thousand infected people were detected per day, now it is less than 200. Mortality tends to zero. The main factors that turned the tide are the high vaccination rate and discipline.

However, researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and Niigata University believe genetic changes in the coronavirus are the cause.

Scientists found that the alpha version, which dominated the fourth wave in Japan from March to June, was genetically very diverse: it consisted of five main groups with many branched mutations.

It was assumed that the more infectious and aggressive “delta” would be even more diverse. But they found the opposite: at first, the mutations accumulated quickly, and then suddenly stopped.

A significant part of the changes occurred in the region of the non-structural protein nsp14, which is responsible for correcting errors during self-copying. According to scientists, one fine day the virus, trying to correct mistakes, simply lost its ability to multiply.

“We were shocked,” the head of Niigata University, Professor Itsuro Inoue, told The Japan Times. “It seems that as mutations accumulate, the virus has become malfunctioning and has lost the ability to self-copy.”

The critical importance of the nsp14 protein for protecting nucleic acids was also pointed out by Professor Takeshi Urano of the Faculty of Medicine of Shimane University.

“Nsp14 works with other viral proteins,” the scientist said. – Studies have shown that a virus with damaged nsp14 replicates significantly worse. This may be one of the factors in the rapid decline in incidence. “

This has happened in the past. In 2003, an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome SARS suddenly disappeared.

Laboratory experiments have confirmed that mutations in the nsp14 protein stop virus replication. In Japan, all restrictions were lifted, but the incidence did not increase.

Professor Inoue believes that several factors coincided. First, mass vaccination (more than 75% of the population are vaccinated) and strict prevention. Secondly, Japan was lucky that by the end of August the “delta” had supplanted all other options. The evolution of the virus was limited to one line, which eventually degenerated.

“Delta” also dominates in Russia, therefore, given the proper level of vaccination of the population, the country has a chance to repeat the “Japanese miracle”.