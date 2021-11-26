https://ria.ru/20211126/kosovo-1760989320.html
In Kosovo, unidentified persons fired on a school bus, there are dead
Three people were killed and two were injured as a result of shelling of a bus carrying students in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia’s national television reported. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
BELGRADE, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Three people were killed and two were injured as a result of shelling a bus with students in Kosovo and Metohija, Serbia’s national television reported. The incident took place in the village of Glodzane near Decani. “The hospital in Pecs confirmed that the shooting killed two students and the bus driver.” According to the Kosovo online portal, four people were killed – two students born in 2003 and 2004, a driver and a conductor. The police confirmed the attack. At the same time, the site quotes an employee of the family medicine center in Decani Selman Berisha, who confirmed the death of three people. “He (Berisha. – Ed.) Indicated that three more at about 19:25 (21: 35 Moscow time), first aid was provided and they were sent to the city of Pech, “the portal added. Ramoshai.
The incident took place in the village of Glodzane near Decani.
“The hospital in Pecs confirmed that the shooting killed two students and the bus driver,” the channel reports.
At the same time, the site quotes an employee of the family medicine center in Decani, Selman Berisha, who confirmed the death of three people.
“He (Berisha. – Ed. Note) indicated that three more at about 19:25 (21:35 Moscow time) received first aid and they were sent to the city of Pech,” the portal added.
In Glodzhan, where the shooting took place, memorial events were to take place at the complex in honor of the “Kosovo Albanian martyrs” on Saturday, according to the Facebook page of Decani municipality head Bashkim Ramoshai.
