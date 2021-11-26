In Russia, 34 690 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected

https://ria.ru/20211126/koronavirus-1760840873.html

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Over the past day, 34.7 thousand COVID-19 cases have increased in Russia, and their total number has exceeded nine and a half million, follows from the data of the operational headquarters. “Confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) – 34 690 in 85 regions, in including 2466 (7.1 percent) actively detected without clinical manifestations, “- the message says. On the eve, 33 796 infected were registered, the growth rate increased from 0.36 to 0.37 percent. The maximum rate reached on November 6 – 41,335 cases. 1235 people died (the day before – 1238). Here the record was held for two days in a row – on November 19 and 20, 1254 deaths were recorded. 36 145 patients were discharged after treatment. Most of all new cases were registered in Moscow – 3929 (the day before it was 3349), Moscow region – 1812, St. Petersburg – 1704, Samara oblast – 1184, Krasnodar krai – 807, Voronezh oblast – 765, Nizhny Novgorod – 731, Sverdlovsk – 724, Krasnoyarsk krai – 711, Perm – 691. – 25. In general, during the pandemic in Russia, 9,502,879 people were infected with the coronavirus, of which 270,292 people died, 8,200,971 were cured. All over the world, according to the latest WHO data, there are almost 260 million infected, more than five million patients cannot be saved succeeded. The most difficult situation is in the USA, India, Brazil and Great Britain. Russia ranks fifth on this list, and vaccination remains the most reliable method of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, severe cases are few, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

