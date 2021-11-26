In Saratov, the ex-head of the hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service was sent to a pre-trial detention center

The Volzhsky District Court of Saratov arrested until January 25 the former head of the regional tuberculosis hospital No. 1 of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the region, Pavel Gatsenko, accused of organizing sexual violence in the institution. This, in particular, is reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the press service of the court.

Earlier it became known that in Saratov, Gatsenko, as well as the former head of the security department of the tuberculosis hospital, Sergei Maltsev, were detained in the case of torture and sexual violence against prisoners. The Investigative Committee asked to send them under arrest.

We are talking about the first detainees in criminal cases initiated earlier in connection with the publications of human rights defenders from the “Gulagu.net” project. In October and November, they published dozens of videos of torture, rape and abuse of prisoners in colonies and other institutions of the Federal Penitentiary Service. Human rights activists claim that they received a large archive of such videos, and only a small part of it has been published. A significant part of the published videos were recorded at the Saratov Tuberculosis Hospital.

Gatsenko, Maltsev and several other employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) were fired after the video was published. On November 16, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said that the investigators had opened 12 criminal cases, “a number of persons” had been charged. He did not, however, give specific names.

The detention of former employees of the FSIN became known the next day after the President of Russia dismissed the director of the FSIN, Alexander Kalashnikov. The Kremlin refused to link the resignation to torture in Russian colonies. The Lieutenant General himself asked President Vladimir Putin to fire him. This was announced on Friday by Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

Answering a question about the connection between the torture scandal and the resignation, Peskov said that “he would not establish any direct connection.” According to him, the department really has problems, but the Federal Penitentiary Service is already dealing with them, – he was quoted by Kommersant.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Arkady Gostev has been appointed to replace Kalashnikov from the FSB.

On the eve of the Interfax agency reported that it was torture that caused the resignation of the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service. Kommersant claimed that due to the situation in the colonies, Kalashnikov was advised to resign. The newspaper reports without citing a source that the general was seconded from the FSB to the FSIN with the retention of his rank. Therefore, he can return to work in the special service again.