In the Sverdlovsk Regional Hospital No. 1, a Chinese citizen was operated on with a tumor in the liver. November 26, 2021 | e1.ru

– In order not to damage the vessels lying next to the neoplasm, doctors almost always carry out ultrasound navigation. Now they are doing this with a new ultrasound machine that perfectly visualizes blood vessels. This equipment was purchased within the framework of the federal project “Fight against oncological diseases”. All this, including the brilliantly performed work of the team of surgeons and anesthesiologist-resuscitator Dmitry Levit, allowed the patient to recover from the operation as soon as possible. A week later, the woman was discharged, – noted in the press service of the hospital.

From 2018 to 2021 in SOCB number 1 several thousand foreign patients have already been treated – from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Israel, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Slovenia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, France. It is possible to provide them with high-tech medical care thanks to the regional project “Development of the export of medical services”, which is being implemented within the framework of the national project “Healthcare”.

