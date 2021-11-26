In three hours, they sold as for the whole day. High turnover on a decline in the market

The turnover on the Russian stock market on Friday rose sharply against a negative background. News of a new strain of COVID-19 has led to a fall in markets in Europe and Asia and a dip in oil prices by more than 5%.

The volume of trades on the Russian market in shares of the Moscow Exchange reached RUB 80 billion for 3.5 hours of Friday trading, which is comparable to yesterday’s turnover for the whole day.

MOEX Index today with a gap went down and is in no hurry to close it. The lows reached in November are still 1.5% below current levels.

Heavy stocks Sberbank, Gazprom, LUKOIL lose about 3%.

Among less liquid securities, shares of coal companies look worse than the market: Raspadskaya (-6.8%), Mechel-ao (-eight%). Stock Polymetal (+ 2%) in positive territory among the few thanks to the rise in the price of gold as a defensive asset.

The ruble today hit semi-annual lows in tandem with the dollar. Now course USD / RUB is at the level of 75.4 (+ 0.9%).

It is too early to draw conclusions about how the new strain will ultimately affect the markets. We saw a rather harsh reaction from a number of countries, which quickly limited air traffic with South Africa. However, it will take time for health experts to understand how dangerous and infectious the new strain is, which so far, judging by the current information, frightens the public with its mutations.

BCS World of investments