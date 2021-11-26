Jason Momoa called a little Aquaman fan on her birthday.

Last weekend, Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson celebrated the 3rd birthday of his youngest daughter Tiana. The blockbuster star shared with fans on Instagram that the girl wanted to have breakfast with her favorite superhero. True, it turned out not to be dad (in 2022 the Black Adam movie comic strip with Johnson in the title role is to be released), but the lord of the seas Aquaman. Tiana asked her father to paint her a portrait of a water superhero so she could hang it in her room.

Dwayne wrote on social media that he is ready to endure such disrespect until his own film is released, but if this continues, he will give Aquaman a good thrashing.

Dwayne Johnson agreed to play Barbie with his daughter, but did not expect how it would turn outIt is not uncommon for a brutal bodybuilding actor to participate in girly games.

However, Big Dad turned out to be very kind. Together with a picture of Aquaman, he gave the girl a video chat with a superhero, asking his colleague Jason Momoa to go on the air. He talked to the baby and invited her to have fun by the ocean.

“I had to call … That’s what dad does,” Johnson, 48, wrote. “I can’t really thank my brother Jason for making this birthday the best. Her reaction is priceless, and it’s all for her. “

Starfather wrote that moments like this are the best part of their acting fame.

See also: