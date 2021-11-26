Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Tom Hanks

The stars in childhood were completely different from themselves. For example, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had thick dark hair, which is why he was constantly confused with a girl. And Katy Perry with natural hair color fans would never know.

OBOZREVATEL has collected rare childhood photos of world famous celebrities.

Pop singer Beyoncé on social media showed how she looked in 1990. As a child, the star had very curly hair.

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson posted a photo in which he is only four years old. “The Rock” wrote that as a child, because of his luxurious hair, everyone thought that he was a girl.

Singer Katy Perry showed an archive photo with her sister. The star often experiments with hair color. For example, in her youth she had a light hair, and now the performer decided to become a brunette.

Comedian Mindy Kaling wrote that in all her school photos she looks like the happiest child. So much Mindy loved going to school.

Singer Miley Cyrus began her show business career in her youth, when she starred in the series. “Hanna Montana”… The star showed photos from childhood on social networks, under which fans left thousands of comments, emphasizing that Miley was very cute.

Actor Ryan Reynolds loved to play American football at the age of two. Although the ball seemed very big for such a young player.

Actress Reese Witherspoon remembered herself as a child by posting a photo on social networks. Then she was red and wore the most fashionable sweater.

Actor Mark Ruffalo also remembered himself in his youth with braces.

Hollywood star Tom Hanks revealed a photo from his high school prom. In 1974, he wore long curly hair and was a brunette.

Actress Jennifer Aniston remembered that as a child she was still that fashionista: she wore trendy panamas and dresses.

Singer Christina Aguilera remembered that as a child she loved to organize fashion shows. The future star wore shocking outfits in her youth.

Musician Ricky Martin at the age of 4 was still a handsome man, and having matured, he became a sex symbol.

Singer Celine Dion posted a photo from her youth on her birthday. Then the star wore a short haircut and bangs.

Supermodel and actress Heidi Klum in her youth was also distinguished by outstanding beauty. The star showed an archive photo in which she still has a dark natural hair color.

Model Cindy Crawford remembered how her mother made her very short hair as a child.

