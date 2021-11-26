Jennifer Lopez in low rise jeans and a top celebrated Thanksgiving with her family

Jennifer Lopez finished filming in Canada and returned to Los Angeles to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family. On Instagram, Jay Lo’s sister shared footage from the celebration.

In her stories, she published a video in which you can see a successful American singer in a simple home environment.

In the frame, the star appeared in a very trendy outfit: low-rise jeans and cropped knee-highs in a bright green shade. Jennifer Lopez’s hair was left loose, and she also applied light natural makeup.

“I am grateful for the sisters … I hope you managed to spend the day at the table with your loved ones. I count my blessings today. Happy Thanksgiving,” said Sister Jennifer Lopez.

Linda accompanied the post with a picture in which the singer appeared in a sports home suit in blue: joggers and a zip-up sweatshirt. Sister Jennifer Lopez also showed what a beautiful table they set (scroll through the carousel). The celebration brought together at least 12 people. As decorations on the table there was a vase with dry viburnum, dry leaves and apples.

