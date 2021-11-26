Jennifer Lopez was struck by the incredible similarity with his father: magical photos

On the third Sunday in June, almost the whole world celebrated Father’s Day. Ukrainian and world celebrities shared touching photos and congratulated those closest to them. Jennifer Lopez did not miss the family holiday either.

The performer posted two photos on her personal Instagram page. In the first, she is depicted with her father as an adult. And in the second archived photo, Jennifer Lopez poses as a very tiny girl in her father’s arms. The singer’s dad in his youth is incredibly similar to an adult daughter.

“Dad, there are not enough words to describe what you mean to me. I love you always … by all means! Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful dads who are with their babies every day! You are needed, valuable and loved more than you probably think. We congratulate you! “- wrote under the photo Lopez.

