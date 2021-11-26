https://ria.ru/20211126/zelenskiy-1760918508.html

Journalist accused Zelensky of lying at a press conference

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy quarreled with journalist Yuri Butusov during a press marathon on Friday. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

KIEV, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy quarreled with journalist Yuri Butusov during a press marathon on Friday, claiming that Butusov worked for the oligarch Igor Kolomoisky and was offended because he did not receive a position in the Ministry of Defense. “Mr. Butusov, you are telling me about the responsibility for the life and death of people. Over the past week, 2-3 international conversations every day, including the leadership of the EU, USA, Britain, I am conducting through you. You are the first person who showed information about the response of our Ukrainian drone. on the illegal formation of the occupied Donbass, “the president said during the press marathon. He also recalled that he had normal relations with the journalist when he became president. “When I became president, we met in the studio of Kvartal 95 and you were brought to me by comrade (former head of the president’s office Andrei) Bogdan. He said:“ Here is a man who worked for Igor Valerievich Kolomoisky and (Gennady) Korban, when they defended the Dnipropetrovsk region. “Then we were in a normal dialogue with you on how to build a country, what questions the Ministry of Defense has, but Mr. Butusov was not given any position. You were angry about this,” Zelensky said. In addition, the commander-in-chief accused Butusov in the deaths of people in the Donbass. “As for the drones, tell you the truth, so I’ll tell you the truth – the death of people is on your conscience, after that (disclosure of information about the use of the Bayraktar drone – ed.) How many attacks and bombs dropped by drones were on us,” Zelensky said. Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions against smugglers, including Butusov’s sponsor, and then accused the journalist of publishing information about the Russians detained in Minsk, which he received from former intelligence chief Vasily Burba. accused Zelenky of lying. “You know nothing and spread a lot of lies about disrupting the special operation. Everything that you have told here is a lie. You say this so as not to be responsible for yourself, for (the head of the office of President Andrey – ed.) Yermak, for (adviser to the President of Ukraine and First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan – ed.) Demchenko Your tactic is as follows – to slander people who write about something and just have fun to leave. Unlike you, Demchenko, Yermak, who should be responsible for disrupting the special operation, I immediately testified at the State Bureau of Investigations in September 2020. I very much ask that all your fantasies that you spread throughout the country, you at least once tell during the interrogation of the investigator, because the leadership of the state during the war is not “Kvartal” and you need to study this. It is very annoying and ashamed, Mr. President, “the journalist said.

