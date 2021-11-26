Kate Middleton held an online meeting after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

Kate Middleton

While discussing the sensational interview of the Dukes of Sussex with Oprah Winfrey, the next “appearance” of 39-year-old Kate Middleton was almost unnoticed. Yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge held an online meeting with 21-year-old Jasmine Harrison, the youngest woman to cross the Atlantic Ocean solo in 70 days.

Kate called her via video link on International Women’s Day and congratulated her on the achievement.

For the call, the husband of Prince William chose a very gentle and truly spring look. She wore a $ 110 pink Boden blouse, and had earrings matching Missoma in the same price range as accessories.

Speaking about her achievement, Kate’s interlocutor noted that many opportunities are simply closed for women, so they often do not know that they can achieve something.

I think you are inspiring young women. You are absolutely right: until these things are talked about and demonstrated, you will never be able to realize the possibilities that are around the corner,

– noted the duchess.

Kate Middleton also touched on the topic of mental health, which she and Prince William pay a lot of attention to, and said that it is extremely important in achieving such goals.

To cope with such a test, it is necessary that all the components and all the positive aspects of our mental health were ready for it. This rarely happens during a real challenge you’ve been through. This is commendable



She added.