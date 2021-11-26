Kate Winslet, Ben Affleck and other stars who regret their movie roles

Not every actor likes to see himself on the big screen, and some do not even like to remember that they even participated in some kind of project.

Over the years, many stars have stated in magazine interviews, on various podcasts and on television that they don’t always enjoy the movie roles they’ve taken in the past. Even if these roles have brought them immense popularity.

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne would not reprise his role in The Danish Girl, in which he played the transgender woman Lily Elbe.

“No, I wouldn’t take this role now. I starred in this film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake. “

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf would not agree to star in Indiana or any other Steven Spielberg movie today.

“When you get to Stephen, you realize that this is not the Spielberg you dreamed of. You are dating another Spielberg who is at a different stage in his career. He’s not so much a director as a bloody company … the only movie I liked that we made together was Transformers. “

George Clooney

George has ridiculed his role in the superhero film Batman & Robin in interviews over the years.

“It was difficult to play well in this film. I don’t know what I could have done differently. “

Kate Winslet

Kate has no regrets about her role in Titanic, but she is embarrassed to see herself on screen.

“Even my American accent, I can’t listen to it. This is terrible. Hope it’s gotten much better now. It sounds terribly condescending, but actors tend to be very self-critical. I find it hard to watch any of my roles, but when I watched Titanic, I said, “Oh God, I want to remake this.”

Ben Affleck

Ben said Daredevil is the only movie he regrets.

“The only movie I really regret is Daredevil. It just kills me. “

