Kate Winslet talks about a nervous day on the set of Avatar 2

Los Angeles, May 19. British actress Kate Winslet remembered her work on the sequel to Avatar. Despite her rich acting experience, she worried as if she was filming for the first time on the big screen.

The Hollywood star has had to work with director James Cameron more than once in her career. In 1997, this almost led to the fact that Kate could receive an Oscar, although the most prestigious film award went to her 12 years later. This is reported by the CinemaBlend portal.

The last transformation on the screen of the actress is the role of Ronal in the sequel to Avatar. Despite the fact that this is already the 49th project in her career, she was nervous before filming as if she was filming for the first time.

“He (Cameron. – Ed. FAN) is so strongly connected with this whole world, because he created it. Yes, there is some kind of confidence in him that engenders cooperation and conversation. It was great, ”said Winslet.

She remembered entering the hall on the first day of rehearsal. Many actors sat at the table. She was very nervous, because she understood that most of the participants in “Avatar” starred in the first part ten years ago and they had known each other “for ages.”

“So I walked into the room and James said,“ I just need to warn you before we go any further. We all drank Kool-Aid, so in the next half hour you will be speaking in Na’vi (a fictional language in the film. – Ed. By FAN). I thought, “What does he really mean?” But there you can find a real immersive experience, and it was quite exciting, “- summed up the actress.

