Keanu Reeves becomes Ghost Rider in new fiery fan art

For Reeves, this is the ideal role in the Marvel Universe.

Shot from the movie “John Wick III”

New cool fan art has surfaced on the web featuring Keanu Reeves as Marvel anti-hero Ghost Rider.



The photo was shared on Twitter by the talented artist Mizuri, who creates great work on the themes of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, Mortal Kombat and other franchises. The art depicts the brutal Reeves in a leather jacket, and half of his face is covered in fire – in the spirit of the Ghost Rider. Apparently, the art is based on a frame from one of the films in the “John Wick” series. In a commentary on the post, the artist admitted that he really wants to see Keanu Reeves in the films of the MCU:

“Would love to see Keanu Reeves enter the MCU someday!”

Keanu Reeves as Ghost Rider by Mizuri

Mizuri was clearly inspired by Keanu Reeves’ recent words on the MCU wire. In a new interview with Esquire, Reeves admitted that he is interested in the Marvel Universe. According to him, he would gladly star in some Marvel movie. The actor also added:

“There is [в MCU] truly amazing directors and visionaries, and they do things that no one has actually done. The universe is special in this sense, in terms of scale, ambition, production. ”

Rumors about the possible participation of Keanu Reeves in Marvel projects have long appeared on the Web. Ghost Rider was one of the potential roles for the actor. It is also rumored that Reeves could play Wolverine or the X-Men enemy Sinister.

Recall that on December 16, the movie “The Matrix: Resurrection” will be released, in which Keanu Reeves will again appear in the cult role of Neo.

