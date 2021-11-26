“Khudozhestvenny” will host the Russian premiere of the film “Spencer” – Culture

MOSCOW, November 23. / TASS /. The premiere screening of the film “Spencer” will take place at the “Khudozhestvenny” cinema in Moscow on December 3. The main role in the film was played by actress Kristen Stewart, the press service of the cinema told TASS on Tuesday.

The premiere was previously scheduled for October 29. However, due to the introduction of non-working days in the city, the event was postponed.

“On the third of December at 19:00 in the Great Hall of the Khudozhestvenny cinema, the Russian premiere of Pablo Larrain’s film” Spencer “with Kristen Stewart in the title role will take place,” the agency’s source said.

The screening will be held in the original language with Russian subtitles. As noted in the press service, the Chilean director Pablo Larrain has not turned to the genre of biographical drama for the first time. In 2016, his film Jackie, starring Natalie Portman, was released and won the Venice Film Festival for Best Screenplay and three Oscar nominations. This time Larrain was inspired by the story of Princess Diana, played by Kristen Stewart. The film tells about several days in 1995. Diana’s relationship with her husband, Prince Charles, is aggravated as never before, the press predicts an imminent divorce. The princess is forced to maintain the image of the family and portray the world. The Windsors traditionally gather for the Christmas holidays at the Sandringham estate, eat and drink at the same table, go hunting, but Princess Diana is faced with the question of how much longer she can survive in such conditions.

“The film of Pablo Larrain is by no means a typical biography of Princess Diana: she loved, suffered, died. This genre has lost all meaning in relation to the English royal family due to the presence of the series” The Crown. ” based on a real tragedy. “Only fans of Diana and researchers of her short life and untimely death will understand what is true and what is false in it,” said Stas Tyrkin, program director of Khudozhestvennoye.

For the first time, the film was presented at the Venice Film Festival this year as part of the main competition. The tape will be released on December 9 by the White Nights distributor at the Khudozhestvenny cinema.