Kommersant: The Ministry of Labor is planning a new approach to take into account the number of poor in Russia

Kommersant: The Ministry of Labor is planning a new approach to accounting for the number of poor in Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

The Ministry of Labor plans to introduce a new approach to accounting for the number of the poor in Russia, Kommersant writes with reference to the draft government decree. RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Labor plans to introduce a new approach to accounting for the number of the poor in Russia, Kommersant writes with reference to the draft government decree. As follows from the document, the department proposes to use the poverty line indicator as a tool – the subsistence minimum for the fourth quarter of last year, that is, 11. 3 thousand rubles. will make it possible to assess the level of poverty in dynamics, as well as to exclude the situation when the measured indicator increases with the growth of the economy and the median income.

