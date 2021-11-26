Kristen Stewart remembered her romance with Robert Pattinson

Что происходило на съемочной площадке «Сумерек»?

While preparing for the global premiere of the upcoming film “Spencer” about the life of Princess Diana, Kristen Stewart remembered her other iconic character, who has been in the public eye for many years. Of course, we are talking about her transformation into Bella from “Twilight”.

The 31-year-old actress talks about the filming process in a new interview for The new yorker… For example, the film’s director Katherine Hardwicke recalled that even during the casting, Kristen said that she was raised by wolves. In fact, it was about a special breed of dogs that are hybrids. You can imagine how suitable Stewart seemed to be for the role of Bella, given that in the film her character, in addition to a vampire, has a second love interest – a werewolf.

As for the performer of the role of Edward, Kristen noted that from the very beginning it was obvious that Robert was perfect.

The actress added that in addition to his intellectual approach, Robert Pattinson had an attitude towards work, which indicated that he would make his character “work”.

As everyone knows, Kristen and Robert started dating in 2009 – a year after the release of the first film. After four years as a couple, the duo parted ways in May 2013.

“We were young and stupid, and it’s not even worth mentioning that everything between us looked much better on screen. But that’s exactly what the film needed. This is what our roles were supposed to look like, “commented on the chemistry between Bella and Edward Stewart.

The saga, which brought its creators $ 3 billion, has become the ticket to life for the leading roles.

“It was very naive, but in the best possible way,” Stewart said, describing the shoot as a college. The actress also added how interesting the fans’ vision of her as an actress was. “How naive it was for people to assume that they know me. Did they think I would be filming Twilight forever? So you all saw me? “

Stewart, in whose filmography there are already more than 40 tapes, is preparing for the Oscar-winning season, because critics predict her not only a nomination from the Film Academy, but also a victory.