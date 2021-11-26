Kylie Jenner nude sparks fans ire

Kylie Jenner’s fans are outraged after the star posted her nude photos covered in blood.

A 24-year-old businesswoman in a provocative photo shoot decided to advertise the collaboration of her cosmetics brand with the “Nightmare on Elm Street” film franchise.

She drenched her nude body in blood to collaborate with the Freddy Krueger-themed horror franchise for her Kylie Cosmetics line. However, some of her 275 million subscribers called such candid photos “disturbing” and “just inappropriate.” What is the reason?

Jenner’s decision to use Wes Craven’s 1984 slasher as the inspiration for her fall collection drew fierce backlash as the film’s villain Freddy Krueger preys on innocent teenagers, many of them women.

One fan wrote in the comments to an Instagram post: “I don’t like this at all, it looks scary, Kylie, no!” Another user commented, “You are so talented! I can’t believe you put yourself so low. You have so much talent and you let others spoil it … it’s such a disturbing footage … You can do better. ” Kylie was then asked, “Why should you always flaunt your body in everything you promote?”

By the way, this is happening against the background of the fact that last month Kylie announced that she was expecting her second child from Travis Scott.

Previously, Jenner was criticized for the “luxury” antiseptic.