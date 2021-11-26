Learning how to apply makeup with Rihanna and looking for Black Friday discounts

Make-up video will take no more than a minute, and the effect will last for a long time

The last working day of the week will help you gather your strength and have a spectacular Friday. In the morning we will apply makeup with Rihanna, and in the afternoon we will go to TikTok, where the characters of the upcoming Spider-Man picture have already registered. For more information on how to spend the day, see Afisha from URA.RU.

What to do in the morning

We start the day with a new video tutorial on make-up from Rihanna. The famous singer this time showed how to apply makeup in peach shades. To do this, she used products from her brand Fenty Beauty. The video will take no more than a minute, and the effect will last for a long time.

What to do during the day

We subscribe to the TikTok account of the fictional newspaper The Daily Bugle, which was created by Marvel as part of the promotion of the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” On the channel published Three commercials featuring movie comic strip characters: moderated by J.K.Simmons as newspaper editor Jay Jonah Jameson and Angauri Rice as intern Betty Brant. In less than a day, the channel already has more than 400 thousand subscribers. The premiere of the film itself in Russia is scheduled for December 15th.

What to do in the evening

We are watching the 60th anniversary Disney cartoon “Encanto”, which was released in Russia. The film tells the story of the Madrigal family, who lives in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia – a place called Encanto. Every child in this family receives magical abilities. For example, it can talk to animals or heal from various diseases. Only Mirabelle received no unique gift. Critics praised the animation tape.

Bonus. On November 26, Russian retailers begin selling goods with discounts as part of one of the biggest sales of the year – Black Friday 2021. The Russian brand of fashionable knitwear and oversized hand-knitted sweaters Mirstores will drop a quarter of prices from 26 to 28 November. A 25% discount will apply to all available assortment site by promo code black2021. On this day, the products of the Russian premium cosmetics brand Beauty Minimalist will be on sale at website with a 40% discount.