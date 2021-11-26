https://ria.ru/20211126/voyska-1760881647.html
The British army was predicted to be defeated by Russia in five minutes
Daily Mail readers reacted negatively to reports about the intention of the British command to transfer troops to Germany “in case of war with Russia.” RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021
2021-11-26T14: 21
2021-11-26T14: 21
2021-11-26T15: 10
MOSCOW, November 26 – RIA Novosti. Daily Mail readers reacted negatively to reports of the British command’s intention to transfer troops to Germany “in case of war with Russia.” “We need to keep an eye on our borders, not German ones,” Graham emphasized. According to users, the media artificially escalate the situation, and Russia itself has no aggressive plans. “Russia (Putin) has not lost touch with reality, unlike perverted club of “awakened” who require children to change sex at four to five years “, – said colin fawkes.” For some reason people think that the Russians want to invade Europe, and then spend a lot of money on solving all those created the EU and the globalists “, – added the user Casaloco. Also, the British mocked the EU countries, wondering why they need to protect the rest of Europe.” And the French, as usual , escaped! ” – wrote Miss Muffet. “Why should Britain send troops to defend Europe, where the EU army is? Oh, I forgot, it does not exist.” hypothetical war with Russia. According to foreign publications, this is due to disagreements with Moscow over the situation in Ukraine. Recently, in the West and in Kiev, allegations have been made about the impending “Russian invasion” of Ukraine. The Kremlin called such statements a targeted information campaign to increase tensions, in which they are trying to present Russia as a party threatening the process of resolving the conflict in Donbass. Read the full text of the article on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;
in the world, the situation in Ukraine
“Let’s hold Russia for five minutes”: the British ridiculed the article on the transfer of troops
“We need to monitor our borders, not the German ones,” Graham emphasized.
In the opinion of users, the media are artificially escalating the situation, and Russia itself has no plans of conquest.
“Russia (Putin) has not lost touch with reality, unlike the perverse club of the awakened, which requires children to change sex at four to five years old,” – said colin fawkes.
“For some reason, people think that the Russians want to take over Europe, and then spend a lot of money on solving all the problems that the EU and the globalists have created,” added the user Casaloco.
Also, the British mocked the countries of the European Union, wondering why exactly they need to protect the rest of Europe.
“And the French, as usual, fled!” – posted by Miss Muffet.
