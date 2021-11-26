Life after Merkel. Will Germany lift sanctions against Russia?

In Germany, the program of the new government has been published, which will determine the country’s policy for the next four years. What will this policy be in relation to Russia and its closest neighbors?

There are less than two weeks left until the end of the era of Angela Merkel, who headed the German government for 16 years. In early December, a new government will be sworn in, headed by Olaf Scholz, who served as finance minister in Merkel’s last coalition cabinet. Scholz, who represents the Social Democrats who won by a small margin in the fall elections, will also rule in a coalition, but with different partners – the liberal Free Democratic Party and the Greens. Thanks to the traditional colors of these parties – red for the SPD, yellow for the liberals and green for the party of the same name – the new coalition was dubbed the “traffic light”.

The program of the new cabinet still needs to be approved by all three parties of the new coalition, but this is almost a formality. The volume of the document is 177 pages. Those of them that relate to the eastern vector of the FRG’s foreign policy are dominated, which is quite natural, by Russia and Ukraine. The latter is given even a little more space.

“We will continue to support the sovereignty of Ukraine, assist it in the complete restoration of territorial integrity,” says the coalition agreement (this is the official name of the program). The partners emphasize in the “Russian” section: “We demand an immediate end to attempts to destabilize Ukraine,” and demand an end to the “annexation of Crimea, which violates international law.”

There is nothing fundamentally new in these statements; Angela Merkel spoke in the same spirit. But it should be borne in mind that the new German foreign minister, obviously, will be Annalena Berbock from the Green party, which has always very sharply criticized the Russian authorities and demanded increased pressure on the Kremlin. There is no doubt that Germany will take a tougher stance towards Moscow than Merkel, who is very inclined to compromise. There will be no talk of any easing of Western sanctions in the near future.





At the same time, the new German government emphasizes that it is striving for a “constructive dialogue” with Russia, which is “an important factor in world politics.” This dialogue will be conducted only in compliance with the interests of the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, that is, there will be no “special path” for Berlin in relations with Moscow, but there will be a common European policy based, as the document says, on the principles of international law, respect for human rights and maintaining a stable peace in Europe. In general, the program of the new cabinet now and then operates with the concept of “common European”, which is of great ideological significance for the coalition. According to future Chancellor Scholz, “our mission as an economically strong and densely populated country … is to guarantee and promote the project of a sovereign Europe. This will become a key point of our foreign policy.”

A special section in the coalition agreement is devoted to democratic rights and freedoms, the normal functioning of civil society, freedom of the press and the activities of NGOs. It concerns not only Russia, but once again these issues are spoken of in particular when it comes to Russian affairs. The new German government “with particular insistence” condemns the “massive restriction of civil and democratic freedoms” in this country and expects the Russian authorities not to interfere with dialogue between civil society representatives, including with German partners. Let us recall that recently the work of many German organizations in Russia has proved to be very difficult or even impossible: for example, in May of this year, three German NGOs were recognized in the Russian Federation as “undesirable organizations.”

Does Germany have leverage over the Kremlin to help it achieve its stated goals? The taz.de publication names the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as one of such levers. The Green Party and Liberals oppose Nord Stream, but the Social Democrats, led by Olaf Scholz, take a different position. Angela Merkel stubbornly called this gas pipeline “a purely commercial project”, despite the instructions of opponents to use it by the Kremlin as an instrument of political influence. Whose point of view will prevail now? It’s not clear yet. In any case, there is not a word in the Nord Stream 2 coalition agreement. Germany’s leading tabloid newspaper Bild sees this as a highly eloquent political signal.

However, the post of Minister of Economy and Climate Protection will most likely be taken by Robert Habek, also a representative of the Greens, and he recently, in October, once again stated that Nord Stream 2 does not meet European requirements and therefore cannot obtain a permit for operation. At the moment, the German regulator has temporarily suspended the certification procedure for the gas pipeline. To resume it, it is necessary to create an operator company in accordance with German law, the Federal Network Agency in Bonn said.





It is possible that it is true that in the near future this problem will lose its acuteness – if not political and environmental, then at least economically. Germany in particular and Europe in general are less and less dependent on Russian gas supplies. Now only 16 percent of all energy consumed in Germany is gas, and of this, in turn, no more than half is Russian gas. In addition, one of the most important goals of the Scholz government is to ensure that by 2030, up to 80 percent of the country’s electricity consumption will come from renewable sources. If this succeeds, then the need for oil and gas will be even less.

In this energy restructuring, Germany would like to help other countries, in particular the same Ukraine. The coalition agreement emphasizes that the Germans will deepen their energy partnership with Ukraine, primarily with regard to renewable energy sources. German commentators assess this as a desire to help Ukraine reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas, as well as on coal, which is mined mainly in the east of the country, including in the regions of Donbass not controlled by Kiev. Germany itself is striving to abandon brown coal by 2030.

The coalition agreement also deals with sanctions against authoritarian regimes, and it is especially harsh – in the part devoted to Belarus. The parties of the government coalition declare: “We are completely on the side of the inhabitants of Belarus, we share their desire for democracy, freedom, legality and demand the unconditional release of all political prisoners.” Germany will continue to support the democratic opposition in Belarus, and if Lukashenka does not change his policy, Berlin, as the new German government promises, will seek to expand the existing sanctions against his regime.

The main persons of the new cabinet

Olaf Scholz , Federal Chancellor. Age: 63 years old. The consignment: social democrats. Education: lawyer, specialist in labor law. Political career: member of the municipality of Hamburg, later mayor of this city (2011–2018), member of the Bundestag (1998–2011), Minister of Labor in the first government of Angela Merkel (2007–2009), Vice Chancellor and Minister of Finance of Germany (since 2018). As the SPD candidate for chancellor, he won the parliamentary elections in September 2021, with his party gaining 25.8% of the vote. During the campaign, he successfully positioned himself as a calm, competent, confident pragmatist, the most suitable successor to the popular Merkel. A family: wife – Britta Ernst, also engaged in politics in the ranks of the SPD.

Annalena Berbock , likely foreign minister. Age: 40 years. The consignment: Soyuz-90 / Greens. Education: political scientist, lawyer. Classes: worked as a journalist, in her youth she was engaged in jumping on a trampoline, three times was a bronze medalist of the German championship. Political career: was a member of the leadership of the Greens in Brandenburg, later elected to the federal leadership of the party, worked in European structures. Since 2013 – Member of the Bundestag, since 2018 – co-chair of the Green Party. On the eve of the 2021 elections, her party once led the ratings, but after several minor scandals and unsuccessful speeches by Berbock, the Greens lost some of their popularity, eventually gaining 14.8% of the vote and taking third place. A family: husband – Daniel Holefleisch, political consultant and PR manager, two daughters, 10 and 6 years old.

Christian Lindner, likely finance minister. Age: 42 years. The consignment: free democrats. Education: political scientist, economist. Member of the regional leadership of the FDP in North Rhine-Westphalia, since 2007 – the federal leadership of the party. Member of the Land, then the Federal Parliament. In 2013, after the FDP was unable to overcome the 5% barrier in the elections, he was elected chairman of the party. In the 2017 elections, the party won 10.7% of the vote and began coalition talks with Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, but did not reach an agreement. The result of the FDP in the current elections was, in percentage terms, exactly the same as 4 years ago, but the coalition negotiations were more successful. Lindner is sometimes accused of being overly personalistic and for creating a "personality cult" in the party. Personal life: Single, girlfriend – journalist Frank Lefeldt.