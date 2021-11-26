https://ria.ru/20211125/litva-1760739633.html
Lithuania told why they are not afraid of pressure from China
Lithuania told why they are not afraid of pressure from China – RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
Lithuania told why they are not afraid of pressure from China
MEP from Lithuania, former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius believes that in conditions of a crisis in relations with China, the republic receives new … RIA Novosti, 11/25/2021
2021-11-25T16: 18
2021-11-25T16: 18
2021-11-25T16: 18
in the world
USA
Vilnius
Andrews Kubilius
European Parliament
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/08/1569767035_0:222:3247:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_439a1eb9efa4ae89ad47cf50ac23bc26.jpg
MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. MEP from Lithuania, former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius believes that in the context of the crisis in relations with China, the republic receives new opportunities for business development thanks to the economic support of the United States. the level of a chargé d’affaires. “I see that the United States is resorting to very specific actions to counterbalance all the possible losses that Lithuanian business may suffer due to China’s sanctions. Thus, we are definitely not left alone, and (in front of us – ed. .) much greater opportunities and markets are opening up, “Kubilius told the news outlet DELFI. The MEP noted that Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielyus Landsbergis is in the US this week to discuss agreements that could potentially benefit the Lithuanian economy. also admitted that the volume of Lithuania’s economic ties with China was very but not great and stressed that “when establishing relations with such economies that are controlled by authoritarian regimes, one can always face the risk that the authoritarian regime decides to resort to some kind of sanctions, they will not like some name, some word in politics, and etc”.
https://ria.ru/20211123/razdel-1760272247.html
https://ria.ru/20211121/litva-1760036826.html
USA
Vilnius
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/08/1569767035_259-0:2990:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d305d2d1ebfa30e2d55cd75426d7e3e7.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, vilnius, andrius kubilius, european parliament
Lithuania told why they are not afraid of pressure from China
November 23, 06:05
The Chinese offered to divide Lithuania between Russia and Belarus
“I see that the United States is resorting to very specific actions to counterbalance all the possible losses that Lithuanian business may incur due to China’s sanctions. Thus, we are definitely not left alone, and (before us – ed.) Much larger opportunities and markets, “Kubilius told the news outlet DELFI.
The MEP noted that Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielyus Landsbergis is in the US this week to discuss agreements potentially useful for the Lithuanian economy.
Kubilius also admitted that the volume of Lithuania’s economic ties with China was very small and emphasized that “when establishing relations with such economies that are governed by authoritarian regimes, one can always face the risk that the authoritarian regime decides to resort to some kind of sanctions, they will not like some name, some word in politics, and so on. “
November 21, 12:28
Lithuania commented on China’s decision on diplomatic relations