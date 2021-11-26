https://ria.ru/20211125/litva-1760739633.html

Lithuania told why they are not afraid of pressure from China

MOSCOW, November 25 – RIA Novosti. MEP from Lithuania, former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius believes that in the context of the crisis in relations with China, the republic receives new opportunities for business development thanks to the economic support of the United States. the level of a chargé d’affaires. “I see that the United States is resorting to very specific actions to counterbalance all the possible losses that Lithuanian business may suffer due to China’s sanctions. Thus, we are definitely not left alone, and (in front of us – ed. .) much greater opportunities and markets are opening up, “Kubilius told the news outlet DELFI. The MEP noted that Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielyus Landsbergis is in the US this week to discuss agreements that could potentially benefit the Lithuanian economy. also admitted that the volume of Lithuania’s economic ties with China was very but not great and stressed that “when establishing relations with such economies that are controlled by authoritarian regimes, one can always face the risk that the authoritarian regime decides to resort to some kind of sanctions, they will not like some name, some word in politics, and etc”.

