Long-range electric car Mercedes: new details :: Autonews

The premiere of the new electric car Mercedes-Benz EQXX, announced a year ago, will take place on January 3, 2022. The board of directors of the German brand Thomas Schafer wrote about this on the LinkedIn page.

The main feature of the electric vehicle will be its maximum mileage, which will exceed 1000 km in real operating conditions. The developers promise extremely low power consumption when driving on the highway at high speeds.

Shafer shared a picture of the car. The Mercedes-Benz EQXX will receive an aerodynamic body with a very low drag coefficient, which will be lower than that of the flagship EQS electric car, presented this spring. Instead of traditional external mirrors, video cameras will be installed that broadcast the image to monitors inside the car.

The launch date for the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX series has not yet been announced. Earlier, the company said that by 2025 the lineup will include up to ten electric vehicles.

At the moment, the Mercedes-Benz lineup includes the serial electric crossover EQC, the EQV minivan, as well as the EQS and EQE sedans. Depending on the model and modification, the range of vehicles varies from 400 to 660 km.