LOOK / What is the secret of the Chinese automobile miracle in Russia :: Economy

The pandemic turned the Russian car market upside down: the buyer’s market is a thing of the past, the sellers dictate the rules, experts say. A shortage of live machines has brought back the virtual queue business. Sales have been falling for four months in a row, but the rise in prices does not even intend to stop. In this automobile apocalypse, Chinese brands were on a horse. How did they do it?

“The most important feature of 2021 is that the pandemic has turned the Russian car market upside down. The buyer’s market is a thing of the past, now sellers dictate their own rules of the game, imposing both higher prices and additional equipment. I watch what is happening with great disappointment, “says Igor Morzharetto, partner of the Autostat analytical agency, auto expert.

On the one hand, production in Russia is decreasing and sales of new cars are falling, on the other, cars are getting more expensive by leaps and bounds. AvtoVAZ has once again announced to its dealers the price increase for all models from December 1. Each model will rise in price by 7-10 thousand rubles. This is the seventh price increase this year. At the same time, in October, sales of Lada cars fell by almost a third.

Russia has seen a drop in sales of new cars for four months in a row (data from AEB), while prices continue to rise. On average, car prices this year have grown by 15%, but a number of models have risen in price by up to 40%, says Andrey Olkhovsky, General Director of Avtodom Group. Compared to last year, the average price for cars increased by 5%, and for the most popular models – by all 20-30%, he adds.

“This year, prices have increased up to 20%, and the average car price has exceeded two million rubles for the first time. Such a rapid growth was not recorded in previous years. In total, over the past eight years, the cost of cars has doubled on average, ”

– notes the General Director of the GC “AutoSpecCentre” Andrey Terlyukevich.

There are, of course, objective prerequisites for the rise in the price of cars. Prices for almost all raw materials – steel, metals, plastics and electronic components – continue to rise. Inflation has become a global problem this year.

However, in a falling market, manufacturers usually try to hold back the rise in prices so as not to completely kill demand. But now carmakers are not afraid to shift all their growing costs onto the shoulders of motorists. Because the drop in sales is not associated with a decrease in demand from buyers. The reason is the resulting shortage of cars in showrooms.

“The deficit is observed in almost all brands. This applies to both imported and localized models, since the shortage of electronic components is global in nature, ”says Pavel Nosov, a representative of the Rolf dealer company.

The same AvtoVAZ and other factories have to periodically stop conveyors due to a shortage of parts. In October, production at Russian car factories fell by a third.

“The lack of electronic components and chips is experienced by absolutely all car manufacturers in the world. It’s just that someone is more, someone is less. The details are cheap, but you need a lot of them. For America, this problem, by the way, is more serious. No one today can say for sure when this will all end. The most optimistic forecasts say that the peak of the deficit will be passed by the summer of 2022. This year the number of chips has increased by 30%, and next year several more production lines will be opened in the world, ”says Morgaretto.

As a result, the demand for new cars significantly exceeds the supply. “Therefore, now almost any new car will quickly find its buyer. The factor of uncertainty is added, when it is not known what will happen to its cost in the future, and prices next year may rise by another 15%. And also the factor of deferred demand, which has been following the Russian market for almost two years, ”Olkhovsky describes the situation.

In car dealerships, the queues for different models reach from several months to six months, and for some models of European premium brands, the order is already being made for 2023, Morjaretto says.

It is not surprising that enterprising businessmen returned to the market and began to sell virtual queues for machines. For a car of the mass segment, they ask for 20-30 thousand, for SUVs or premium cars – from 100 thousand rubles, Denis Migal, General Director of the Fresh Auto network of car dealerships, tells Avtostat.

The choice among buyers is not so great. The showroom offers either to wait up to six months for the ordered model, the price of which is more likely to rise, or a “live” car, stuffed with additional trim levels for 400 thousand rubles and more. “The cost of additional options, as a rule, exceeds all reasonable limits and can go up to 20% of the cost of the car,” says Morgaretto.

Some dealers simply drive up the price of popular scarce models in stock, as well as impose the purchase of insurance and credit. For example, Toyota Camry, which costs 2.6 million rubles, some dealers give for 3.1 million, notes Austostat.

Against this backdrop, Chinese brands stand out sharply. When sales from European and Russian brands went into the red zone, the Chinese Haval showed sales growth by 125%, and Chery – by 266%. At the same time, we are not talking about meager sales. These Chinese brands are ranked ninth and eleventh on the AEB’s ranking of new car sales in October 2021.

The Chinese miracle in the Russian market is explained by four factors. Firstly, Chinese models are mostly available in the showroom, and waiting times for orders are short.

“Chinese cars can be bought within a month or even immediately. The Chinese are actually a monopolist in the production of these chips. Several factories are concentrated in China itself, several in Taiwan, which is controlled by Beijing. Apparently, the Chinese provide chips first of all to their own carmakers, and only then to everyone else, ”says Morzharetto.

Secondly, Chinese dealers do not impose additional configurations on customers, thereby not increasing the cost of cars. The expert believes that Chinese concerns have forbidden their dealers to cheat prices with “dopas” and strictly monitor compliance with this requirement.

Thirdly, although prices are growing for absolutely all models, the Chinese are not as fast as their competitors. Finally, all four Chinese manufacturers that operate in our market have long had a whole line of very decent cars that have improved in quality and in the number of modern options, and even surpass some of the competitors, ”concludes Morjaretto.

Due to a shortage of new cars, Russians are increasingly buying used cars, which was not the case before the pandemic. “Compared to the pre-pandemic period, motorists now spend more time on the Internet studying the technical characteristics and operating features of a future purchase. Fans of budget cars are increasingly looking at used cars, despite the fact that their prices have increased this year: for foreign cars, the range is 20-32%, for Russian cars – 14.5-21.3%, ”says Andrey Terlyukevich.