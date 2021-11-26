https://ria.ru/20211126/granitsa-1760846700.html

Lukashenka arrives at border with Poland

Lukashenko arrived at the border with Poland – RIA Novosti, 11/26/2021

Lukashenka arrives at border with Poland

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrives at the transport and logistics center at the Bruzgi checkpoint on the border with Poland, where the Middle East RIA Novosti is located, 11/26/2021

BRUZGI checkpoint (Belarusian-Polish border), November 26 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived at the transport and logistics center at the Bruzgi checkpoint on the border with Poland, where Middle Eastern migrants are accommodated, RIA Novosti reports. asked if there is enough food for everyone. The migrants greeted Lukashenka with applause. The Belarusian head of state also discussed with the representatives of the Belarusian Red Cross the assistance provided to refugees. In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, was formed near the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. In general, as Lukashenko’s press secretary Natalya Eismont said in November, there are about 7,000 refugees in Belarus. Meanwhile, some migrants return home after unsuccessful attempts to enter the EU. In particular, in November, Iraqi Airways has already carried out three evacuation flights to Iraq, with which it returned home its migrant citizens who tried to enter the EU through Belarusian territory. Also, migrants return home individually. At the same time, the refugees in the trade and logistics center, according to the Belarusian authorities, have not yet expressed a desire to return to their homeland, awaiting a humanitarian corridor to the EU countries. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have recently reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East. and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to EU countries: due to Western sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” Meanwhile, Poland has increased the number of security officials amid the emergence of Middle Eastern refugees in the Belarusian-Polish spontaneous camp … The Ministry of Defense of Belarus said that Poland’s decision to concentrate 23,000 troops, tanks, air defense systems and other heavy weapons near the border with Belarus cannot be called an adequate response to the migration crisis. The department said that this is more like the creation of shock groupings of troops. The head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry Viktor Khrenin said that the buildup of NATO forces near the republic’s borders and the strengthening of the military component of Poland can be regarded as “a complex of measures to prepare for war.” According to him, it seems that Poland wants to unleash the conflict by dragging the EU into it.

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are reporting a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-26T11: 43 true PT0M56S

