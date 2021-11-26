Lukashenka demands from EU to pay for evacuation of migrants from Belarus | Major political events in Belarus: assessments, forecasts, comments | Dw

The ruler of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the European Union should pay for the repatriation of migrants from Belarus. “If they want to leave, please. We (migrants. – Ed.) we collect at the airport. Did you miss the plane today? ”Lukashenka asked on Thursday, November 25, commenting on the cancellation of the evacuation flight, which was supposed to take a group of migrants to Iraq.

When he was told that the plane did not arrive due to problems with paying for the flight, Lukashenka replied: “So let the Europeans pay. <...> What is this flight worth ?! And there is no one to pay for. Let the European Union pay.”

State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich said earlier that about 200 migrants are awaiting evacuation at the Minsk airport. “According to our information, today there should have been an evacuation flight from Iraq to return these refugees who wished to return home. The flight, for some reason, did not take place today. About 200 migrants are at the airport waiting for this flight,” Volfovich said.

Provoked migration crisis

For many weeks, thousands of migrants who arrived in Belarus from Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan have been trying to cross the Belarusian border and enter the territory of the European Union through Poland or the Baltic countries. The European Union accuses Alexander Lukashenko of deliberately organizing the import of migrants to Belarus in order to then transport them to the EU countries.

And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss the situation around migrants in Berlin on November 25 with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

